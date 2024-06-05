    Menu
    Sports

    P V Sindhu loses to China's Hsu Wen-chi in first round of Indonesia Open

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June5/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    India's star badminton player P V Sindhu experienced a surprising early exit at the Indonesia Open, falling to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in a tough first-round match.

    P V Sindhu

    Jakarta: India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

    A two-time Olympic medalist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi.

    The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold-medalist.

    In a women's doubles round of 32 matches, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21.

    —PTI

    Categories :SportsTags :PV Sindhu Indonesia Open 2024 BWF Super 1000 Badminton News Olympic Medalist Shuttler Defeat Badminton Updates
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in