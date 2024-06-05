P V Sindhu loses to China's Hsu Wen-chi in first round of Indonesia Open

India's star badminton player P V Sindhu experienced a surprising early exit at the Indonesia Open, falling to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in a tough first-round match.

Jakarta: India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

A two-time Olympic medalist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi.

The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold-medalist.



In a women's doubles round of 32 matches, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21.

