P M Narendra Modi Take Stock Of Reconstruction Work At Kedarnath

Dehradun: Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi took stock of reconstruction work done at Kedarnath through a drone camera. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh apprised him about progress of reconstruction and development works being done at Kedarnath through video conferencing on Wednesday. Prime Minister applauded the efforts of state government for its impeccable efforts to give divine and grand look of Kedarnath.

The Chief Secretary Singh showed him through drone that platform in front of Kedarnath temple has been widened from 1500 square metres to 4125 metres, The confluence of Mandakini and Saraswati rivers is 270 metre away from the temple compound.

A 12 feet high debris had accumulated at the place after the 2013 deluge which has been excavated and removed. The entire temple complex can be seen without any obstruction from the entry point. The width of entire entrance route is 50 feet. The facility for drainage and ducts for cables on either side of the entrance is in progress. The work is on to lay 10 feet broad carved stone tiles in the middle of pedestrian route has been completed. The work is on to construct 470 metre long security wall along river Saraswati and construction is on to construct 380 metre long security wall along river Mandakini. The 13 residential complex for 73 Purohits (priests) is under construction. Besides, 3.5 km long pedestrian route from Garudchatti to Kedarnath has been completed. More than 70 percent work of beautification and widening of Gaurikund-Lincholi route has been completed. The work for drainage and 300 meter long barrier on the eastern side of the temple to protect it from landslide and mudslide has been completed. Chief Secretary informed that 'Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust' has been formed for Kedarnath reconstruction work. An amount of Rs 10 crore has been collected under CSR fund for the trust. The work is on to construct a Yoga meditation cave above 200 metre on the right side bank of river Mandakini. A mobile App has been made for pilgrims visiting Kedarnath and which can be used in any Indian language including south Indian languages and will give details about the Kedarnath shrine. A laser show would be organised as a pilot project for one week from April 28 during evening. A 10 bedded hospital has been established after renovating the old GMVN guest house and arrangements for water, electricity and other basic amenities have been completed. The replica of Kedarnath reconstruction work would be established in two days. Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar and other officials were present on the occasion.