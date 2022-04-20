P!nk 'bares it all' for PETA ad campaign

Washington: Singer P!nk has stripped completely naked for the PETA ad campaign called, "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur." In the sexy black and white image the 35-year-old singer showed off her edgy tattoo collection by wearing nothing but a smile, the Daily Star reported. The American singer admitted that unfortunately, she went through a selfish phase and wore fur on a couple of occasions but she wised up and now boycott fur completely. The scantily-clad protest pic reads: "Be comfortable in your own skin and let animals keep theirs." ANI