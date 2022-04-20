OYO Rooms Launches The 'Relationship Mode' For Unmarried Couples Looking For Some Private Time

Ignoring the terrible pun in the Facebook description, OYO Rooms might just be able to save themselves from the epic disappointment of a start-up they are turning out to be with their new 'relationship mode'. Following the footsteps of their competitor, (well, somewhat) StayUncle, Oyo has recently released a relationship mode for their users which lets unmarried couples book a room together to do whatever without any hassles. Before this, hotels affiliated with the platform would not allow unmarried couples to share a room together. What's even more embarrassing is the constant moral policing that couples are subjected to by hotel staff. "Are you two married?" "Can I see a proof of your marriage?" "Why do you need a room when you live in the same city?" "I don't see a mangal sutra" are some of the common responses couples have to deal with apart from being constantly judged by the hotel staff. However, with apps like StayUncle and OYO now, things will hopefully change for the better.

It's been quite a u-turn for the company that had the tag - �No hotel rooms for unmarried couple� in its terms and conditions since its inception. In the relationship mode, the user only gets to see those hotels that welcome unmarried couples. Here, just a local ID should be enough to check-in without any hassles. To turn on the relationship mode, one needs to change the status from the 'My Account' section of the application. Reported by YourStory, OYO claims that couple-friendly OYOs are available across 100 cities in India, and 60% of their current inventory qualifies as couple-friendly. OYO boasts of 70,000 rooms in 200 cities via 6,500 partners. The news comes in after reports of a magnanimous Rs 351 crore loss reported by OYO during April-Dec in FY16. After raising Rs 790 crores from various investors including Softbank, Greenoak Capital, Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture, this might be OYO's last chance of making things work for themselves. Even though you have to admit that both the apps facilitating rooms for unmarried couples are progressive, it's the couples who have to bear the brunt of moral policing by not only government officials but also local vigilantes who think they are doing India a favour by butting in. Some couples in Mumbai were also harassed by the police and detained for no fault of theirs. So while companies like OYO help us get a room, nothing really changes unless the Indian mentality gets a slap on its face. (Rishabh Banerji)