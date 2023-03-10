OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal's father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise

Gurugram: Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

According to the police, whether he committed suicide or fell from the 20th floor accidentally will be known after a detailed investigation.

Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement, "With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day.

"His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief."

Further details are awaited. —IANS