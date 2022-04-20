Oxygen supply of West Bengal being diverted to UP by Centre, alleges Mamata

Durgapur: In a fresh attack on the Union government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that amid deteriorating COVID-19 conditions the medical oxygen supply to West Bengal has been diverted to Uttar Pradesh by the Centre.

While addressing a press conference at West Bengal's Durgapur, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "To win West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party have increased the coronavirus infection across the country. Our oxygen supply chain has been diverted to Uttar Pradesh."

"The supply chain is being maintained in BJP states. There are only 20,000 oxygen cylinders in the state. Where will we get oxygen from? The Central government wants to worsen the situation in Bengal," Mamata said.She further said, "Due to negligence of the Central government the COVID-19 cases have increased. The WHO has earlier instructed to stock oxygen, why did not they do that?"

"There is no medicine in the country, still they exported them to other countries," she alleged.

Reacting to the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', and big public meetings in poll-bound West Bengal by the Election Commission, the West Bengal CM said, "I accepted it for the sake of people. The EC just listens to BJP."

The EC has prohibited roadshows, 'padyatras' and big public meetings in poll-bound West Bengal from Thursday evening in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)