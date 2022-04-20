Oxygen production hit at Sterlite plant due to tech snag

Chennai: Production of oxygen at the Vendata Group's Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was hit

due to a technical snag on Friday.

A press release from Vedanta said 'a technical snag has

developed in the cold box at our oxygen plant in Thoothukudi,

leading to a temporary pause in production'.

The possibility of minor technical fluctuation was anticipated

given that the plant has been unattended for three years, it

said.

'In preparation of this scenario, a technicla expert group has

been onsite from day one to monitor the situation and provide

realtime solutions for resuming production at the earliest',

the release said.

'We plan to return to stabilised production soon', it added.

The snag has occurred a day after the Group transported its

first congisnment of 4.80 tonnes of medical grade oxygen,

with 98.6 per cent purity, from its plant to Tirunelveli.

Days after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission

for the Vedanta Group to re-open its Sterlite copper smelter

plant to manufacture oxygen alone, the company started

producing liquid oxygen from May 12 and the first batch

was sent to Tirunelveli yesterday.

Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar in a release said 'we are

pleased to announce that the first batch of medical-grade

oxygen has been dispatched from our plant in Thoothukudi.'

'In view of the crisis, our focus was on commencing the

production of liquid oxygen at the earliest which has been

implemented immediately. One of our oxygen plants has

commenced production from May 12 and the first tanker

carrying 4.8 tons of liquid oxygen was sent to Tirunelveli',

he added.

'We will be dispatching two oxygen tankers on a daily

basis to begin with and gradually scale this up as we

expand production', he added.

The plant was closed since May 2018 after 13 anti-sterlite

protestors were killed in a police firing.

Citing the unprecedented shortage of oxygen for COVID

patients across the country, the company approached the

Supreme Court seeking nod to re-open the plant to

manufacture oxygen alone to meet the demand.

The Tamil Nadu government had convened an all party meeting

and gave the nod in line with the Apex Court's order and also

formed a monitoring committee to ensure that the company

manufactures oxygen alone and that no other unit was re-opened.

After overhauling the oxygen plant in a short span of time, the

company started producing oxygen from the plant.

—UNI