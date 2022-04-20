Oxygen production hit at Sterlite plant due to tech snag

Chennai: Production of oxygen at the Vendata Group's Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was hit
due to a technical snag on Friday.
A press release from Vedanta said 'a technical snag has
developed in the cold box at our oxygen plant in Thoothukudi,
leading to a temporary pause in production'.
The possibility of minor technical fluctuation was anticipated
given that the plant has been unattended for three years, it
said.
'In preparation of this scenario, a technicla expert group has
been onsite from day one to monitor the situation and provide
realtime solutions for resuming production at the earliest',
the release said.
'We plan to return to stabilised production soon', it added.
The snag has occurred a day after the Group transported its
first congisnment of 4.80 tonnes of medical grade oxygen,
with 98.6 per cent purity, from its plant to Tirunelveli.
Days after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission
for the Vedanta Group to re-open its Sterlite copper smelter
plant to manufacture oxygen alone, the company started
producing liquid oxygen from May 12 and the first batch
was sent to Tirunelveli yesterday.
Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar in a release said 'we are
pleased to announce that the first batch of medical-grade
oxygen has been dispatched from our plant in Thoothukudi.'
'In view of the crisis, our focus was on commencing the
production of liquid oxygen at the earliest which has been
implemented immediately. One of our oxygen plants has
commenced production from May 12 and the first tanker
carrying 4.8 tons of liquid oxygen was sent to Tirunelveli',
he added.
'We will be dispatching two oxygen tankers on a daily
basis to begin with and gradually scale this up as we
expand production', he added.
The plant was closed since May 2018 after 13 anti-sterlite
protestors were killed in a police firing.
Citing the unprecedented shortage of oxygen for COVID
patients across the country, the company approached the
Supreme Court seeking nod to re-open the plant to
manufacture oxygen alone to meet the demand.
The Tamil Nadu government had convened an all party meeting
and gave the nod in line with the Apex Court's order and also
formed a monitoring committee to ensure that the company
manufactures oxygen alone and that no other unit was re-opened.
After overhauling the oxygen plant in a short span of time, the
company started producing oxygen from the plant.
—UNI