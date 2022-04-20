    Menu
    Oxygen production hit at Sterlite plant due to tech snag

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: Production of oxygen at the Vendata Group's Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi was hit

    due to a technical snag on Friday.

    A press release from Vedanta said 'a technical snag has

    developed in the cold box at our oxygen plant in Thoothukudi,

    leading to a temporary pause in production'.

    The possibility of minor technical fluctuation was anticipated

    given that the plant has been unattended for three years, it

    said.

    'In preparation of this scenario, a technicla expert group has

    been onsite from day one to monitor the situation and provide

    realtime solutions for resuming production at the earliest',

    the release said.

    'We plan to return to stabilised production soon', it added.

    The snag has occurred a day after the Group transported its

    first congisnment of 4.80 tonnes of medical grade oxygen,

    with 98.6 per cent purity, from its plant to Tirunelveli.

    Days after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission

    for the Vedanta Group to re-open its Sterlite copper smelter

    plant to manufacture oxygen alone, the company started

    producing liquid oxygen from May 12 and the first batch

    was sent to Tirunelveli yesterday.

    Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar in a release said 'we are

    pleased to announce that the first batch of medical-grade

    oxygen has been dispatched from our plant in Thoothukudi.'

    'In view of the crisis, our focus was on commencing the

    production of liquid oxygen at the earliest which has been

    implemented immediately. One of our oxygen plants has

    commenced production from May 12 and the first tanker

    carrying 4.8 tons of liquid oxygen was sent to Tirunelveli',

    he added.

    'We will be dispatching two oxygen tankers on a daily

    basis to begin with and gradually scale this up as we

    expand production', he added.

    The plant was closed since May 2018 after 13 anti-sterlite

    protestors were killed in a police firing.

    Citing the unprecedented shortage of oxygen for COVID

    patients across the country, the company approached the

    Supreme Court seeking nod to re-open the plant to

    manufacture oxygen alone to meet the demand.

    The Tamil Nadu government had convened an all party meeting

    and gave the nod in line with the Apex Court's order and also

    formed a monitoring committee to ensure that the company

    manufactures oxygen alone and that no other unit was re-opened.

    After overhauling the oxygen plant in a short span of time, the

    company started producing oxygen from the plant.

    —UNI

