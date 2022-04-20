Gorakhpur: Oxygen Express train reached Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on May 15. The train has arrived from Jamshedpur carrying 40 MT liquid medical oxygen. The requirement of medical oxygen has soared in the country amid 2nd wave of COVID-19. Therefore, Indian Railways started special trains for faster movement of medical oxygen. —ANI
Oxygen Express Brings 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen To UP's Gorakhpur
April20/ 2022
