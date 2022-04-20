Oxfam Trailwalker to begin virtually from Nov 20

New Delhi: The 2020 Oxfam Trailwalker India, a fundraising walkathon, has gone virtual this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic and will be completely different from its past 16 editions. Last year, thousands of trail walkers had come together from all across India and around the world, to walk for better education, affordable and quality healthcare, gender equality, forest rights, and to end discrimination in states like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The special challenge, this year, is to complete either 100 kms or 50 kms in 10 days, virtually. Participants can walk within or around their own homes - on treadmills, in backyards, balconies, terrace and parks - in any safe environment, following rules of physical distancing.

Thousands have already undertaken this challenge in 2020. Those who missed out can join the next edition which begins on November 20 and ends on November 29.

"By putting the rights of the marginalised at the heart of everything we do, we try to create a discrimination free India where everyone can live a life of dignity, free from injustice and inequality," said Amitabh Behar CEO Oxfam India.

"We are also part of the Oxfam global confederation with affiliates in 20 countries fighting together to build a better world. This walkathon will help us to continue this mission to fight discrimination," he added.

— IANS