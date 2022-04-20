Owner reopens famous Srinagar eatery 2 months after terrorists killed son

New Delhi: Akash Mehra, son of Ramesh Kumar, was attending to customers during the busy evening hours on February 17 when motorcycle borne assassins fired at him from close range.

Akash battled for life for 11 days at the city's S.M.H.S. Hospital where he succumbed on February 28.

Within 48 hours, police arrested all 3 assassins and also recovered the motorcycle used to carry out the attack.

After nearly 2 months, Krishna Dhaba again started serving food to its clients on Tuesday which was chosen by the owner, Ramesh Kumar since the holy Navratri festival started today.

Talking to reporters, Ramesh said he was born and brought up in Srinagar and it was his city and birthplace.

"I have no complaint against those who killed my son. If the government wants to release them, I will not object.

"But, this is my city and birthplace which I cannot leave at any cost", he said adding that he counts heavily on the goodwill of the local people who have always stood by him.

The place is usually thronged by vegetarian food lovers for its fresh, tasty and reasonably priced food.

