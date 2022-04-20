Owaisi warms up to BTP, now eyes big gains in Rajasthan

Jaipur: If present trends are to be believed, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi seems to be eyeing big gains in Rajasthan in the long run by luring Bharatiya Tribal Party.

In a surprising move, Owaisi recently extended his support to Bharatiya Tribal Party in Rajasthan soon after it announced to withdraw its support to the Congress.

The BTP recently announced its separation with the ruling party in Rajasthan after the Congress joined hands with BJP to defeat BTP in Zila Parishad polls in Dungarpur district.



Soon after the stunning political episode, BTP National president Chhotubhai Vasava, tweeted, "#BJP Congress are one. This is the only truth."

Replying to his tweet, Owaisi said, "Vasavaji Congress will teach you and me the lesson of Opposition unity in the morning and evening. However, it will not rise above the Janeyudhari unity itself. Both of them are basically one. How long will you support them? Is your independent power anywhere less than a kingmaker? Hope you will take a right decision soon. We are with you in this struggle of stake," he said.

It needs to be mentioned here that there were reports of Owaisi taking a strong interest in Rajasthan soon after municipal polls were recently held in three districts. The Muslim leaders of the state wanted their community to be represented as they had a strong number of corporators in the walled city.

Feeling deserted, these community leaders then approached Owaisi, and since then, Owaisi is monitoring political developments in the state, confirmed official sources.

AIMIM is keeping a strong vigil on 40 seats dominated by Muslims in state, they added.

Owaisi's tweet further strengthens this claim.

As he has already marked a significant presence in Bihar, he now seems to be making attempts to change political equations in tribal and Muslim belts in Rajasthan too, confirmed sources.

In present situation, if Owaisi ties up with BTP, then he can be the gamechanger in tribal dominated seats of Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, the BTP stands strong in Dungarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts.

The party has two MLAs representing Rajasthan Assembly. However, the party which supported Congress in Rajya Sabha polls as well as during political crisis reported in July has withdrawn its support to the party.

Rajkumar Rout, BTP MLA, told IANS, "Our party has announced to withdraw support to the Congress as it joined hands with the BJP to emerge winner in the recent local polls. We are elected representatives and need to answer to people who voted for us. They were questioning us about how we could support a party who can join hands with the opposition to emerge as the winner," he said.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now set on what shall be the next step of Owaisi in the state. Will it continue to be the two-party dominated state or if there will be a third front coming in at any point, remains the most discussed question in political corridors.

