Owaisi Should Not Speak On Lines Of Pakistani PM: Giriraj Singh

Moradabad: Warning All India Majalis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi to not speak on lines of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Union Minister of State (Independent Charges) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh said that there is no other country like India in terms of tolerance.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, India is most tolerant country. More than crores Mosques were constructed after partition while Hindu were migrated from Pakistan and temples were destroyed there, he added.

Union minister said that our country has culture of communal harmony. About offering Namaz on open ground in Noida, Mr Singh said if there is law for something everyone should follow. Muslims can offer Namaz in his house or any Mosque but it should not be any propaganda, he added. Mr Singh said that he was roaming across the country for population control awareness. Our neighbour country China has set example by controlling the population, he pointed out. He said that right to vote should be suspended in case of more than two children to control the population. UNI