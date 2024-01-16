Owaisi Criticizes AAP's Sundar Kand Path, Questions BJP Similarities

As Owaisi questions AAP's Sundar Kand Path, a heated debate ensues over the party's alignment with Hindutva. The AIMIM chief criticizes AAP's alleged hypocrisy and draws parallels with BJP-RSS, emphasizing the competitive trend in Hindutva politics.

Hyderabad: In response to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) announcement of organizing Sundar Kand Path in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), questioned the party's differentiation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Expressing his concerns, Owaisi remarked, "When I learned that the Delhi CM and his government have decided on Sundar Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa recitation every Tuesday, I asked how are you different from the BJP? There is no difference between BJP-RSS and you," during an interview with ANI on Tuesday.



Accusing AAP of hypocrisy, Owaisi asserted that the party is aligning itself with the Hindutva ideology similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticized the varied statements regarding the implementation of Sundar Kand Path, stating, "Look at their hypocrisy. Some say it will be near the Saryu river, some mention its inclusion in educational centers and hospitals... You are walking the path of Narendra Modi. So what is the difference between you and the BJP-RSS?"



Highlighting the trend of competitive Hindutva politics, Owaisi expressed concern that most political parties are vying for the votes of the majority community. He urged Muslims and secular Hindus to take notice of this trend, stating, "If even now our secular Hindu brothers and Muslims do not notice this, who will be at fault?"



Earlier, Owaisi had referred to AAP as "RSS ka chota recharge" and questioned the timing of organizing Sundar Kand Path ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. He commented, "Chhota Recharge of RSS has decided that the Sunderkand Path will be organized in every assembly constituency of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month. This decision was taken because of the inauguration (Ram Mandir) on January 22."



Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had announced on Monday that Sundar Kand would be recited in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month, with plans for organizing it at approximately 2,600 locations.

