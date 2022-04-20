Owaisi, Azam Khan And Yasin Malik Should Be Eliminated From The Root

Bareilly: Senior Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yitenderanand Maharaj of Juna Akhara says that the BJP government should now build Ram temple by fulfilling its promises. For this, it should bring the Ordinance in Parliament. If this is not done before Prayag Ardhakumbha, then the government should be ready to withstand the anger of saints. Swami Yatendranand came to the house of BJP leader Dr Anil Sharma in the city. He said that the government should remove the barriers in construction of the temple. Now they can not be given much time on this issue. Apart from court, an ordinance should be brought in the parliament so that the way to construction of Ram temple can be cleared. At the same time, they also surrounded the government on the SC-ST Act. Said that the government has reversed the decision of the Supreme Court unnecessarily. The upper caste society is still neglected. The upper caste society should get its rights. Targeting the Muslims, he said that the government is giving benefits of all the schemes and subsidy's to the people who are producing 10-10 children and those who have two children have to pay tax in the country. Owaisi-Azam Khan is cancerous for the country. Owaisi, Azam Khan, Shashi Tharoor and Yasin Malik should be eliminated from the root. These are similar to cancer for the country. They should be handled strictly. On the other hand,he surrounded the government on the cleaning of the Ganga, he said that Ganga Maiya was stopped at Tehri Dam after the name of generating electricity. Yet the government is not able to make adequate power there.



