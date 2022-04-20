Owaisi, Akhilesh Share 'Jinnahvadi' Mindset, Says BJP Leader Anila Singh

Taking a jibe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson Anila Singh on Wednesday said that both the leaders share a 'Jinnahvadi' mindset.While speaking to ANI, Anila Singh slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi and said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling Owaisi 'SP agent' is apt because both Owaisi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav share the same mindset and same delivery of words."Singh added, "Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav have 'Jinnahvadi' mindset. But, this is not going to happen in the state because we have 'Bhagwadhari' CM. Only two 'Vadita' is going to work, that is 'Rashtravadita' and 'Vikasvadita'."His remarks came two days after Owaisi on Sunday asked the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that if it is not repealed then protestors will "take to streets in Uttar Pradesh and make another Shaheen Bagh".Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav drew widespread criticism from opposition leaders for comparing Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is known for uniting the princely states of India, and said that it shows the "Talibani mentality" that believe in dividing the country.Meanwhile, referring to the Defence Ministry's final clearance to over Rs 5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Anila Singh slammed Congress and said that the Gandhi family had used Amethi for their vote bank."Congress did not do any sort of development. We know, that the defence corridor is emerging in Uttar Pradesh and credit goes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the defence minister Rajnath Singh," said the BJP leader.Notably, these developments come ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. —ANI