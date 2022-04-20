Owaisi's 'Good Senses Pervade'

New Delhi (The Hawk): Hyderabad's firebrand, no-holds-barred, always adhering to 'tit for tat' come what may, boisterous, rational, masses' 24x7x365 'representative', self claimed secular to the core Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi's good senses pervades, opine his compatriots, as he denies tieing up with Mayawati, her BSP for the coming UP Assembly Elections.





(Mayawati herself has denied tying up with Owaisi pronouncing she would go alone, BSP will be 'solo' with no tie-up with any one least of all, Owaisi).





Earlier, stunning all, Owaisi had hinted that he was tying with Mayawati for ensuing UP assembly polls so that they 'together' would 'sweep' the UP Assembly Polls and form 'independent' Government in Lucknow in their own right.





This itself sent direct shock waves among his millions of supporters, reveal his party insiders, as they could not believe at first that Owaisi would align with a "paraya aurat" (banned in the entire Muslim community) and contest elections that too in UP, biggest state in the country assembly seat wise.





UP has 415 assembly seats.





How could Owaisi be seen in all of them with Mayawati, apalingly wondered Owaisi-supportefs numbering in many millions in both AP and Telengana, lall other areas surrounding them in other neighbouring states.





Owaisi remained indifferent. Mayawati had nothing to lose, so to say, compared to Owaisi straightaway losing his "very credibility of being misogynist and being a 'puritan' Muslim".





That's not all. More shocking: Obviously Mayawati will be Chief Minister of the winning combination comprising her-Owaisi.





The latter via such hush-hush declarations, say political analysts, almost instantly lost huge chunk of his support base as majority of it comprising the Muslims could not believe that Owaisi, who spoke in Parliament with his eyes closed when face to face with women would align with Mayawati, a woman, to win votes in UP.





How shocking? How awful! How unbelievable! How could he align with a woman of all entities, seriously wondered they.





According to insiders in know of affairs therein, there was every possibility of full scale revolt, civil war type, against Owaisi, he being seriously threatened of being uprooted from his unparalleled absolute dominance in Hyderabad-Secundrabad and around.





Revealingly, stage was fully set to 'remove' Owaisi from the presidentship of All India Majlis-e-Ittahadul Muslim and instal a new nominee in his place, confess insiders there-in.





It is then that Owaisi realised his folly and severed (at least, officially so!) his all ties with Mayawati.





The same was equally reciprocated by Mayawati assuredly leaving not even slightest scope for any further on this topic.





Owaisi was (as now) back to his 'usual' 'politiking' Sansa any woman, claim observers in Hyderabad etc.









—ANI

