Overhaul of criminal laws: Former CBI official makes presentation to parliamentary panel on 3 bills

New Delhi: Former CBI special director Praveen Sinha gave a comprehensive presentation on three measures submitted in Lok Sabha to modernise the country's criminal laws on Monday.

On the last day of the Monsoon session, the government introduced three new bills: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023. Sinha gave a presentation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs contrasting the colonial laws with the proposed changes.

The panel, chaired by BJP member Brij Lal, listened to Sinha for more over 90 minutes before referring all three measures to the parliamentary committee for further review.—Inputs from Agencies