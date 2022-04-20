    Menu
    States & UTs

    Overall Development Is Our Agenda Not Only Election: Uttarakhand CM To Kejriwal

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed CM Kejriwal over his promises of providing free and 24-hr electricity in Uttarakhand if AAP is voted to power in the hill state. Dhami said, "We're giving 24-hr electricity supply...Some people's agenda might be of winning election but our agenda is of development in the state". —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in