Dehradun: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed CM Kejriwal over his promises of providing free and 24-hr electricity in Uttarakhand if AAP is voted to power in the hill state. Dhami said, "We're giving 24-hr electricity supply...Some people's agenda might be of winning election but our agenda is of development in the state". —ANI
States & UTs
Overall Development Is Our Agenda Not Only Election: Uttarakhand CM To Kejriwal
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May9/ 2023
- May9/ 2023
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023