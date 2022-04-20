Over two lakh new central government jobs by 2017

New Delhi: In good news for people seeking government jobs, over two lakh posts are estimated to be created by the central government in its various departments. The central government has projected in the budget estimates for 2016-17 an increase of about 2.18 lakh in the existing workforce of 33.05 lakh by 2017. The home ministry will add 5,635 new jobs to take its strength to 22,006 in 2017. Similarly, there will be 47,264 new posts in police departments to take its total to 10,75, 341 in 2017 from 10,28,077 (its strength in 2015), the government said. There will be increase of 10,894 in staff strength of the defence ministry to take the manpower count to 51,084 in 2017, according to the budget estimates presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley. Minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh said that the projection has been made after due consideration and keeping in mind the futuristic vision of the government. "The government, wherever required, takes into consideration creation of new posts. The budget estimates on the strength of Central government establishments will help provide good governance," he said. The civil aviation ministry will have 1,080 more posts to reach a total of 2,140 by 2017. The ministry's staff strength as in 2015 is 1,060, according to the budget estimates.Similarly, the department of atomic energy will add 6,353 new jobs to take the total of manpower to 38,025. There will be an estimated increase of 2,072 posts in 2017 in the external affairs ministry as against the actual strength of 8,913 in 2015, it said. Mines ministry will have 4,399 new jobs by 2017. The staff strength of the ministry is 8,503, as in 2015. Similarly, the personnel ministry will see a jump of 1,796 new posts from 8,568 in 2015, as per the budget estimates.The cabinet secretariat has already asked all ministries to mention "employment generation potential" in each scheme while seeking approval of the Union cabinet and its committees. Similarly, all proposals seeking approval of appraisal bodies like foreign investment promotion board and core group on fisinvestment need to mandatorily mention employment generation potential, the cabinet secretariat has said.