Over Two Dozen Leaders From SP, BSP Join BJP

Lucknow: Two former Lok Sabha MPs - one each from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Monday with over a two dozen others.

Joining the ruling party in presence of its state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, Ashok Rawat (BSp, Misrikh) and Jai Prakash Rawat (SP, Hardoi) and said they were doing so because they were impressed by the policies and development oriented politics pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two former MP's -

Among the two dozen other leaders who also joined the BJP gave similar reasons for doing so. Prominent among them are former Legislative Councillor Heera Thakur, former legislator Prem Prakash, SP spokesman Sanjeev Mishra, former block head of Dadri (Ghaziabad) Brijendra Singh and some local body chiefs.