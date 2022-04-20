Over Six Injured In Scuffle Over Dispute In UP

Kushinagar: Over six people sustained injuries in a scuffle that erupted between two groups in the Patherva area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Saturday.

According to sources here, two sides confronted each other over a personal dispute among children in the Manguripatti village and assaulted each other with bricks and stones. Six people were injured from both the sides. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took seven people from both the groups into custody.

A large police force has been deployed in the village for maintaining peace.

According to the locals, a boy from one side had eve-teased a girl from the other group about a month back. When the girl informed her parents about the same, there was a scuffle between the boys of the two sides.

Subsequently, both groups went to the Samaur police outpost and made a complaint but considering the matter as a trivial one, police pacified both the sides to reach an understanding.

Later, an individual from one group abused a youth from the other while chasing him with an intention to assault him. The youth screamed and ran towards his house. As the matter heated up, both sides confronted each other were engaged in a scuffle. Further investigation is underway. UNI