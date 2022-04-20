Over Seven Lakh Kashmiri Students Register For Centre's Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes

As many as seven lakh students have been registered on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) in Kashmir division till date.

This was stated in a handout released on Saturday (8 February) by Mohammad Younis Malik, Director of School Education, Kashmir.

"Seven lakh students have so far been registered on the NSP for pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes. The number is expected to increase by 10 February 2020, which is the last date for registration," the hand-out read.

It was revealed that all the schools in Kashmir division have been registered on NSP to facilitate the students to avail the benefits of different scholarship schemes.

Out of 1,164 students, 273 students of Class VIII have qualified for national merit-cum-means scholarship. These students had appeared in a special examination conducted for the purpose by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, in September 2019.

—IANS