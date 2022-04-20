Over seven and half million died of cancer in 2015

New Delhi: (UNI) An estimated seventeen and half million people were suffering from cancer around the globe and 8 point 7 million died of the disease in 2015, according to a new report from the Global Burden of Disease Cancer Collaboration published online by JAMA Oncology.



Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide and estimates of its burden around the globe are vital for cancer control planning.

The report by Christina Fitzmaurice of the University of Washington, Seattle and co-authors estimated cancer deaths using vital registration system data, cancer registry incidence data and verbal autopsy data.

Among the report's key findings were: Between 2005 and 2015, cancer cases increased by 33 per cent, mostly due to population aging and growth plus changes in age-specific cancer rates.

Globally, the odds of developing cancer during a lifetime were 1 in 3 for men and 1 in 4 for women.

Prostate cancer was the most common cancer globally in men (1 point 6 million cases); tracheal, bronchus and lung (TBL) cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths for men.

Breast cancer was the most common cancer for women (2 point 4 million cases) and the leading cause of cancer deaths in women.

The most common childhood cancers were leukaemia, other neoplasms, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and brain and nervous system cancers.

"Cancer control, which requires a detailed understanding of the cancer burden as provided in the GBD [Global Burden of Disease study], is of utmost importance given the rise in cancer incidence due to epidemiological and demographic transition," the study concludes.





UNI