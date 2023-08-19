    Menu
    Local

    Over Rs 11 Crore Given To Flood-Hit People In Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Minister

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    August19/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Satpal Maharaj

    Haridwar: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj Saturday said the state government has provided immediate assistance of over Rs 11 crore to flood-hit people in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.
    He added that the extensive damage caused to human life and property in the state due to the excessive rains are being assessed.
    Roads and bridges in the state have also suffered huge damages due to heavy rainfall, Maharaj, who is in charge of culture, tourism and PWD departments, said at a press conference here. “The extent of damage to roads and bridges across the state is being assessed and the process of rebuilding them would start after the monsoon,” he added. —PTI

    Categories :LocalTags :Uttarakhand Haridwar Flood Satpal Maharaj
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in