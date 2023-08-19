Over Rs 11 Crore Given To Flood-Hit People In Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Minister

Haridwar: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj Saturday said the state government has provided immediate assistance of over Rs 11 crore to flood-hit people in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

He added that the extensive damage caused to human life and property in the state due to the excessive rains are being assessed.

Roads and bridges in the state have also suffered huge damages due to heavy rainfall, Maharaj, who is in charge of culture, tourism and PWD departments, said at a press conference here. “The extent of damage to roads and bridges across the state is being assessed and the process of rebuilding them would start after the monsoon,” he added. —PTI