    Menu
    Health

    Over one lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: A total of 1,03,532 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

    As per ICMR's bulletin, a total of 26,15,920 samples of coronavirus have been tested as of May 21.

    Earlier, ICMR also released revised guidelines for TrueNat, a comprehensive assay for screening and testing for positive cases for COVID-19.

    A circular published by the apex medical body also elaborated on the steps to be followed for new testing. (ANI)

    Categories :HealthTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in