Over A Dozen Injured As Police, Lawyers Clash On Lucknow-Faizabad Highway

Barabanki: Over a dozen persons, including policeman, were injured on Thursday when a group of lawyers clashed with the police here, officials said.

The incident took place on Lucknow-Faizabad National Highway after a group of lawyers blocked traffic near Civil Lines Police Station, demanding lodging of an FIR against policemen, who allegedly misbehaved with their colleague on Wednesday night.

When police personnel reached the spot, the lawyers started brick-batting, injuring over 12 people including policemen and damaging a number of vehicles, officials said. On Wednesday night, Manoj Srivastav and his brother-in-law Ashish Srivastava, both lawyers, were brought to Civil Lines Police Station in Barabanki city along with a roadways bus driver who had allegedly hit their car, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar said. He said both Ashish and Manoj were in an inebriated state when they were detained. In the morning, a group of lawyers reached the police station and demanded registration of FIR against two policemen for misbehavior, the SP added. On their demand, an FIR was registered against the alleged policemen, the SP further said. A magisterial probe has been recommended in the matter, he added.