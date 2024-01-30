Over 9 lakh Vacant Positions Across Various Central Government Departments, Claims Youth Congress Chief

Indian Youth Congress Chief, Srinivas BV, exposes the alarming reality of over 900,000 vacant positions within central government departments. The staggering numbers revealed through an RTI report shed light on the dire situation in key sectors.

New Delhi: According to Srinivas BV, who's the national president of the Indian Youth Congress there are currently over nine lakh vacant positions in various departments of the central government. Srinivas criticized the ruling administration for not taking measures to address this issue.



Referring to a report obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request Srinivas highlighted the number of unfilled positions in departments like Railways, Home Department, Civil Defence, Ministry of External Affairs Agriculture Department and Sports and Youth Affairs.



Srinivas expressed concern, about a portion of the youth population still being unemployed and questioned when the government intends to address this pressing matter.



Anand Mishra, who is the National Vice Chairman of the Indian Youth Congress filed an RTI request to obtain this information.

—Input from Agencies