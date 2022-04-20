Over 9 Crore Saplings Will Be Planted On 71st Independence Day: UP Forest Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan here on Monday said that over 9 crore saplings will be planted across the state on August 15 this year.

Addressing the media here at headquarter, Mr Chauhan said above 2 crore saplings were already planted by forest department and task of plantation of over 9 crore saplings on 71th Independence Day, will be achieved by mutual coordination of 22 other departments, NGOs and other organisations working for environmental conservation.

UP Forest Minister said all preparations regarding the huge plantation drive were completed and plantation committees lead district magistrates of all the 75 districts were instructed as per requirement and supply of saplings.

"Farmers, individuals and social organisations were enthusiastically participating in the drive of plantation across the state" he said adding that the plantation drive will also increase income of farmers and give a push to double the income of farmers in state.

Speaking about previous records plantation drives in Samajwadi Party (SP) government, Mr Singh said that we are accountable for our schemes and projects. He claimed that UP government was not going to apply to achieve any record after planting 9 crore saplings in state in one day.

In a reply to a question Mr Singh said that government departments participating in plantation drive will be responsible for security of plants.

Principal Chief Conservator Forest and director S K Upadhyaya said that senior forest officers will be nodal officers for supervision of plantation drive in every division.

He said that nodal officers with local forest officers, commissioners, district magistrate of the division will make the strategy of the drive. UNI