Over 800 Illegal Encroachments Demolished In A Week

Dehradun: An anti-encroachment drive launched in Dehradun following a high court order has picked up the pace with over 800 illegal structures demolished in the city in a week.

815 out of a total of 2,569 illegal encroachments identified have been demolished so far, besides, 75 buildings were also sealed during the drive which was launched about a week ago, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash said.

Demolition of illegal encroachment upon public land, their identification and sealing will continue as per the anti-encroachment task force rules, the official said.

The FIRs will be lodged against those who try to re-encroach upon public land, he warned, but asserted that the administration was getting full supportof people inthe drive with some house owners themselves demolishing portions under encroachments. The exercise, which targetsillegal encroachments andconstructions on footpaths, lanes and roads, is beingconducted in the supervision ofMussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Dehradun, and the district administration. Taking a strict view ofencroachments in Dehradun, the Uttarakhand High Court had directed authorities last monthto remove illegal constructions from public footpaths, streets and roads of the city within four weeks.