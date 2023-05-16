Over 8 Lakh Pilgrims Visited Char Dham So Far: Uttarakhand Tourism Department

Dehradun: More than 8 lakh pilgrims have visited the Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines since the Chardham Yatra began on April 22, according to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department on Tuesday.

It added that about 40 thousand pilgrims have been visiting the four Dhams daily and that the Kedarnath Yatra registration numbers had surpassed 30,000 per day.

"Till now, more than 8 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines. Daily registration figure for Kedarnath Yatra has reached more than 30 thousand. At present about 40 thousand pilgrims are visiting the four Dhams daily," stated the State Tourism Department. The Chardham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Earlier on April 30, the Chardham Yatra was stopped at Srinagar as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar issued instructions in view of rain and snowfall during the Chardham yatra and directed officials to be extra vigilant. "Chardham Yatra has been stopped by Srinagar Police as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath and Badrinath. There are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem. Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up," Ravi Saini, Station House Officer of Srinagar police station had said. —ANI