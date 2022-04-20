Over 7,000 bars in UK fear closure due to Covid-19

London: More than 7,000 bars across the UK were fearing the possibility of closing down, if the government orders another Covid-19 shutdown, a media report said.

According to the report published by Morning Advertiser, a twice monthly pub trade publication, on Friday, it warned that around 7,200 bars have potential closure looming over them, almost 20 per cent of the 37,616 pubs in England, reports Xinhua news agency.

Towns and cities northern England are bracing themselves for bars being ordered to close next week as infections continue to spiral.

Currently in lockdown areas, bars and restaurants have to close by 10 p.m.

"A local lockdown without additional immediate and additional support will destroy many pubs. A local lockdown would push many to breaking point, forcing them to close for good with countless jobs lost, impacting livelihoods and communities forever," said Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, in a statement on Thursday.

Pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to consider tighter restriction measures as the country continues to see a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK reached 578,390, while the death toll stood at 42,769.

—IANS