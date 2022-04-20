Over 700 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for COVID-19

Washington: At least 710 crew members from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier docked in Guam, have tested positive for COVID-19, the US Navy said.

The Navy in a report on Tuesday said that 94 percent of the crew has been tested and at least 3,872 crew members tested negative for the disease, CNN reported.

Nine sailors have been hospitalized for the disease, said the report.

The US Navy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have launched an investigation into the outbreak aboard the carrier, said the report.

The US Navy on Thursday said that a sailor aboard the aircraft carrier died of coronavirus-related complications earlier this month.

