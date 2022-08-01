Shimla (The Hawk): Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni celebrated Van Mahotsav at the university campus on Monday. Over 500 plants of deodar were planted by the staff and students on the university campus. In addition, 150 plants of Kachnar and Beul will be planted near the university dairy to enhance the fodder stock.





Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, said that tree plantation was a moral responsibility of every citizen. He said that activities like Van Mahotsav have gained even more importance today due to the threat of climate change. He said that developing countries like India faced even more challenges from climate change as a lot of development activities need to be carried out in many sectors and planned tree plantations can contribute towards mitigating climate change. He urged the students and staff to adopt and ensure the survivability of every plant which is planted by them. Prof Chandel urged the scientists of the university to conduct a study on the carbon sequestration which has taken place due to the plantation activities carried out by the university.





Earlier Director Extension Education Dr. Divender Gupta welcomed the chief guest. He said that the severe heatwave in many European countries was a reminder to everyone how climate change can affect our lives on a day-to-day basis. Dr. Vimal Chauhan, HOD, Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry gave a brief background about Van Mahotsav and the various activities which were carried out at the university under this initiative. The regional stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras of the university also organized Van Mahotsav at their respective stations.









All the statutory officers, representatives from local branches of UCO bank, SBI, and Jogindra Cooperative bank, local panchayat representatives, scientists of Botanical Survey of India along with students, scientists, and staff took part in the plantation drive.



