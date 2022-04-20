Over 60 pc cops clear UP Police's cyber skill assessment quiz

Noida (UP): Over 60 per cent of around 1,000 policemen in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday cleared a quiz that was conducted for the first time to assess their cyber security skills and awareness, a senior officer said.

The online quiz was conducted by the Cyber Cell of the UP Police in which over a thousand policemen across ranks and from various parts volunteered to participate, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police, UP Cyber Crime, Triveni Singh said this was a first-of-its-kind experiment done for "skill mapping" and assessing "preparedness" of the workforce related to offences committed online.

"More than a 1,000 policemen from almost every district of the state volunteered to participate in the online quiz held on Saturday evening. This included officials from junior up to officer rank who showed interest in joining the cyber workforce of the state police," Singh told PTI.

"The test was conducted in association with Root64 Foundation. Over 60 per cent of the policemen who participated in the quiz cleared it, and now, further assessment based on today''s result is to be done," he said.

He said this skill mapping and assessment of understanding of policemen on subjects like cyber security, forensic sciences, cyber laws, information technology and internet will be helpful in planning at district, range and zonal levels in the state.

Among the toppers of the cyber quiz were sub-inspectors Divyendu Tiwari (Gorakhpur), Laxman Yadav (Ghazipur), constables Atul Chaubey (Siddharth Nagar), Sachin Kumar (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Pushp Kumar (Muzaffarnagar), Manish Singh(Azamgarh), Pradeep Kumar (Bahraich), CCTNS personnel Pawan Sharma (Hardoi), Asheesh Pandey (Azamgarh) and woman constables Mamta (Shamli), Achala (Gonda), according to an official statement.

"This helped in testing cyber aptitude and investigation skill sets of examinees. The test has been customised keeping day to day cyber investigation and tools in mind. These tests will help in improving their cyber skill sets. It will also help in identifying those with deep cyber knowledge. Winners will be specially trained by Root64 in dealing with cybercrime cases," Root64 Foundation''s chief mentor Amit Dubey said. PTI