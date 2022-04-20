Over 6.73 Healthcare, Frontline Workers Inoculated In UP Till Date: Official

Lucknow: Over 6.73 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been given the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh till date, a senior official said on Saturday. The number of people inoculated against the pandemic disease in Uttar Pradesh till Saturday is highest in the country, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The first dose of Covid vaccine is being given to people in the state and on Friday, a total of 84,109 healthcare and frontline workers were given the vaccine shots, he added. Out of the people inoculated on Saturday, 47,714 were healthcare workers and 36,395 frontline workers, he said, adding altogether 6,73,201 people have been given the first shot of the vaccine in the state so far. The frontline workers, whose vaccination started on Friday, will now be given inoculated on February 11, 12 and 18. The first dose of vaccination for healthcare workers was completed on Friday and those left out because of any reason will be inoculated on February 15, he added. Prasad said the recovery rate of the state has now gone up to 97.82 per cent. —PTI