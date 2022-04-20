Over 50 Duped In ATM Card Cloning, STF To Probe

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police today said a Special Task Force (STF) will probe cases of several people of the state being duped through cloning of ATM cards.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Ram Singh Meena said in the past two days over 50 people of the state have approached the police complaining that lakh of rupees were withdrawn from their accounts without their knowledge.

Meena said that these withdrawals were made in New Delhi and Jaipur after the victims ATMs cards were cloned.

With a rise in such cases, the police have also issued an advisory asking people to avoid using ATMs without a security guard and be careful while entering their PINs into the machine.

