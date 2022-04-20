Over 400 fined for not wearing mask in Lutyen's Delhi: NDMC

New Delhi: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has imposed penalty on over 400 people in the last one week for not wearing masks or for not following social distancing norms at prominent markets in Lutyen's Delhi.

The NDMC has also levied a fine of Rs 1,000 on 52 people for spitting in the market areas as a part of its anti-spitting drive launched a month ago.

"Last week, another intensive drive on social distancing and the importance of wearing masks was launched. We have issued Rs 500 challan to over 400 people till now," said NDMC's Senior Medical Officer Vijay Patel told IANS.

The drives covered Connaught Place Market, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar Market, Gole Market, Bengali Market, Janpath and even the residential areas under the NDMC's ambit.

According to Patel, a special squad of 20 civic wardens are cracking a whip on people flouting rules besides raising awareness by urging people not to spit and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Paan shop owners have also been sensitised about the impact of spitting in public.

"The drive is yielding results. Due to this, people have become more aware now. Along with us, the police, urban local bodies and municipal bodies are also imposing fines," said the snior officer.

As per an official statement, the wardens issue spot challans by using a point-of-sale machine, which has the option of online payment. If the violator has no money to pay for the fine, he/she will be produced before the special municipal magistrate. IANS