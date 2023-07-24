Over 4 crore ITRs filed for FY23 so far, 7 pc new filers this time: CBDT chief

New Delhi: Nitin Gupta, chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), announced on Monday that more than four crore income tax returns (ITRs) had been filed as of the end of March. Of these, 7% were filed by new or first-time filers.

He stated that 80 lakh reimbursements had been issued as a result of processing these ITRs.

Gupta stated the "shortage of manpower at every level was impeding our efforts to give even better results" and asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "quick approval" of the department's cadre reorganisation proposal.—Inputs from Agencies