Over 33000 Girls To Receive Grant Under Gaura Kanyadhan Scheme, Says U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday in the Assembly that 33,216 girls will receive financial assistance under Nanda Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana.On the second day of the Assembly session, the chief minister said as many as 11,300 girls from weaker sections for the financial year 2015-16 while 21,916 girls from 2016-17 are yet to receive the grant. For this, the government will arrange Rs 49.42 crore which will be released soon.The Nanda Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana was started in 2017 and it aims to support the education of girls from the weaker economical sections.The government will provide Rs 11,000 to infant girl children and Rs 52,000 upon completion of Class 12 under this scheme. The family income of the beneficiary should be below Rs 72,000 per year to apply for this scheme. —ANI