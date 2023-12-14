Over 300 All Assam Students' Union leaders joins BJP

AASU Leaders' BJP Shift: Assam Politics Witness a Surge as Over 300 Former AASU Members Join BJP, Amplifying Preparations for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Guwahati (Assam) [India]: Over 300 former leaders and workers of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), including a former secretary of AASU, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

During a programme held at the Assam State BJP office in Guwahati, the former AASU leaders and workers joined the saffron party in the presence of State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, and other senior BJP leaders.



The saffron party is gearing up and making all preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.





Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Many other leaders of various political parties and organisations have contacted the BJP leadership to join the party."

Earlier, Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita slammed the Congress and said that the people of the nation are now coming out against the corruption of the Congress, and Congress Mukt Bharat will become a reality.



"The people of the nation are now coming out against the corruption of Congress and Congress Mukt Bharat will become a reality. After the grand victory of BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh assembly election, the mood of the nation has completely changed," Diganta Kalita said.





Speaking about the BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Assam BJP MLA told ANI that, if the Lok Sabha poll takes place today, then BJP will win at least 12 seats in Assam.



"In Assam, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP are fully gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls. Our confidence has now become high following the results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. We will have to win 14 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. People are now coming out against the corruption of Congress. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the guarantees, has now been reaching to the people. Our Chief Minister said that the BJP will have to win a minimum of 12 seats in Assam. We think that Congress Mukt Bharat will become reality," Diganta Kalita said.



The Assam BJP MLA further said that, after the grand success of the BJP in recently held assembly polls in five states, the BJP workers have become very enthusiastic.





"From Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs to party workers are working on the ground and preparing for the Lok Sabha polls. But other parties are only busy to hold a press conference in Guwahati," the Assam BJP MLA said.

—ANI