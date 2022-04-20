Over 3 lakh trees in U''khand''s Champawat will be submerged due to Pancheswar dam: Forest official

Pithoragarh: More than three lakh trees in Uttarakhand''s Champawat district alone will be submerged by the water in the proposed Pancheshwar dam, a Forest department official said on Monday.

The counting of trees standing on private land has not yet begun, he added.

"Our estimate says more than three lakh trees standing in forest land will be submerged under dam water in Champawat district alone," Forest Range Officer Hem Chand Gehtori said on completion of the counting of trees in the area.



According to him, the company WAPCOS, which has prepared the DPR of the proposed Pancheshwar dam, a joint venture between India and Nepal, had released Rs 23.09 lakh to the Champawat Forest Division for counting of trees in the prime submerged area of the proposed dam.



"The area in which the trees have been counted is 500 hectare. We have completed the counting in 36 days," Gehtori, who led the exercise, said.



As many as 69,000 trees in the Pithoragarh Forest Division will also be submerged under the dam water, Forest Range Officer Dinesh Chandra Joshi said.

—PTI

