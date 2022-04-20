Over 29 Lakh Visited 'Hunar Haat' In Lucknow From Jan 22-Feb 7: Naqvi

Lucknow: Over 29 lakh people visited the "Hunar Haat" organised at Avadh Shilpgram here from January 22 to February 7 and purchased handmade products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen worth crores of rupees, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday on the concluding day of the Hunar Haat, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Naqvi said while on one hand exquisite handmade products of almost every region of the country were available under one roof at Hunar Haat, the visitors also enjoyed traditional delicacies of different parts of the country.

Naqvi also said artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and Union Territories participated in the Hunar Haat organised in Lucknow.

About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from several states and UTs came at the Hunar Haat here to display and sell their exquisite handmade products, he said in a statement.

Indigenous products like Ajrakh, Applique, Art Metal Ware, Bagh Print, Batik, Banarsi Saree, Bandhej, Bastar Art & Herbal products, Block Print, Brass Metal Bangles, Cane & Bamboo products, Canvas Painting, Chikankari, Copper Bell, Dry Flowers, Handloom Textile, Kalamkari, Mangalgiri, Kota Silk, lac bangles, leather products, Pashmina Shawls, Rampuri Violin, wooden and iron toys, Kantha embroidery, brass products, crystal glass items, sandalwood products, wooden and cane furniture were available at the Hunar Haat.

Naqvi said the Hunar Haat at Lucknow was also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org.

"People of the country and abroad appreciated and bought Hunar Haat products digital and online also. Now, the Hunar Haat is also available on GeM (Government E Marketplace) portal," the minister said.

The Union minister also said that more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last six years through Minority Affairs Ministry''s Hunar Haat platform.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated Hunar Haat at Avadh Shilpgram.

Renowned artists of the country performed various cultural programmes daily at Hunar Haat on the theme of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat''.

Naqvi in the statement also said that the 25th Hunar Haat is being organised at Maharaja College Ground, Chamarajapuram, Mysuru (Karnataka) from February 6 to February 14. In the coming days, Hunar Haat will be organised in New Delhi (February 20 to March 1), Kota (February 28 to March 7), Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, Puducherry and other places, according to the statement. —PTI