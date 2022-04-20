Over 250 hockey players resume sports activities in UP

Lucknow: Over 250 aspiring players between the age group of 15-21 years have resumed limited sports activities in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with the MHA guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players are focusing on basic drills and are slowly and steadily finding their feet back in the game after nearly six months of being out of action due to the Covid-19 pandemic that led to a series of nationwide lockdowns.

"It is good to see players return to the pitch after nearly six months. Staying away from the pitch for a long time is difficult for any sportsperson and ever since the MHA guidelines permitted resumption of sporting activities, we are encouraging players to resume basic activities," expressed RP Singh, General Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

"The SOP and guidelines provided to us by Hockey India is very detailed and easy to understand for coaches and players too. We have ensured this has been implemented across all major districts where hockey camps have resumed," he added.

The players and the coaches of the state member unit, who are currently building towards their next domestic tournament – a State-level Championship, are following all the necessary protocols provided to them by Hockey India.

Rakesh Katyal, President Uttar Pradesh Hockey said, "We hope that the players get back to their full form in time so that we can host the State Championships. We are very grateful to Hockey India for thinking ahead and putting in the procedures in place very early on so that the players could get back on the field without any hindrances."

—IANS