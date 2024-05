The Papua New Guinea national disaster centre reported that the disaster not only caused the loss of lives but also led to significant destruction of infrastructure, food gardens, and the nation's economic stability.

Sydney: The Papua New Guinea national disaster centre said that Friday's landslide in a remote village in the northern part of the country buried more than 2,000 people.

"The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," an official from the national disaster centre said in a letter to the United Nations.

—Reuters