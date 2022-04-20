Over 2.5 Lakh People Pre-Book Samsung Galaxy Note 8 In India

New Delhi: Over 2.5 lakh people in India have registered to buy Samsung Galaxy Note 8 device which will be launched in the country on September 12 -- the same day when Apple would unveil its next big device in the US -- which may be iPhone 8.

Nearly 1.5 lakh people have registered on Amazon, with 72,000 pre-booking the flagship device on the very first day when the registrations were open last weekend.

Nearly one lakh people have registered to buy Galaxy Note 8 on Samsung India website, industry sources told IANS.

Samsung was aware of the iPhone launch but was confident enough to launch on the same day owing to its strong leadership position in India, the sources added.

According to the market research firm GFK, Samsung is the top brand in India with 43 per cent market share in the smartphone segment.

Samsung launched Galaxy Note 8 in South Korea in August. The device comes with the "Bixby" intelligent assistant, is water and dust resistant and houses an iris scanner.

Similar to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+, Note 8 also sports "Infinity Display" with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The 6.3-inch screen is Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels.

Note 8 sports top-notch features such as 64-bit Exynos 8895 octa-core processor chipset with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

This is Samsung's first smartphone to feature dual camera set-up at the rear with portrait mode and dual optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The 8MP front camera also comes with optical image stabilisation. The "S Pen" stylus with Galaxy Note 8 comes with a latency of less than 50 milliseconds.

