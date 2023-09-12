Over 2.5 Lakh Households In Uttarakhand Electrified Under Saubhagya Scheme

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that over 2 lakh 50 thousand houses were provided with electricity connection under the Saubhagya scheme in the state.

Dhami further said that the double-engine government is committed to lighting every house by achieving the target of 100 per cent electrification in the state.

The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana –SAUBHAGYA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the birth centenary celebration of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on September 25, 2017.

Its objective was to achieve universal household electrification by providing electricity connections to all un-electrified households in rural areas and all poor households in urban areas in the country. “The double-engine government is committed to lighting every house by achieving the target of 100 per cent electrification in the state. Under the Saubhagya scheme in the state, electricity connections have been given to more than 2 lakh 50 thousand houses,” a statement from the CM Office said. —ANI