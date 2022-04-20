Over 2 Lakh 51 Thousand Youth Got Government Jobs In Last 2.5 Years: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that government schemes should be connected with people.

"When people connect with schemes then the overall impact becomes huge. Playground and open gyms are being developed in the villages for the development of the youth. This will help children become healthier and then they will be able to effectively contribute to nation-building. Youth is the symbol of our energy and the state government has implemented many programmes for them. In the last 2.5 years, over 2 lakh 51 thousand youths have got government jobs," he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural function of Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Village Basia and Draupadi Devi Geeta Devi Vidyalaya, Luchui, adopted by Gedda's Gallant Ispat here on Thursday. "We are refining the skills of our youth so that they can take up jobs both within and outside the country." The state government has launched a new scheme for the youth, under which industries will connect with ITI or Skill Development Center associated with its sector and will offer apprenticeship to the youth. For this, the government will also provide financial support of 2.5 thousand rupees per month to the youths, he further added.

The Chief Minister said through skill development and vocational education youth will become economically self-sufficient. For this, the government has made provisions to create hubs for the apprentice scheme in every district. Over 40 lakh youth with traditional expertise have benefitted from employment opportunities that were created through the investment made in the state. He said that efforts have been made to speed up the development work and to accelerate infrastructural development programmes to new heights. CM Yogi said the government is providing uniforms, bags, books and woolens free of cost to one crore 80 children of Basic Shiksha Parishad in the state. Apart from this, for the development of villages, the government is providing basic facilities to the people through efficient utilization of funds. He said that more than one lakh 20 thousand Basic Shiksha Parishad schools have been developed on the lines of convent schools. The Chief Minister said Gallant Group has started several programmes in two gram panchayats at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. This shows that how an organization can connect with the schemes and can take them to greater heights. He said the state government has developed a mechanism to expand schemes and benefit people at the last mile.