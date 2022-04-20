Over 2 5 million ticket applications received for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Dubai: Over 2.5 million ticket applications received over two ballot phases

as excitement builds ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Public Ballot closed on August 29 concluding the ticket

ballot phase for next year's ICC Cricket World Cup.

Applications for tickets have far exceeded predictions with fans in England and Wales

and around the world grabbing the unique opportunity to be at cricket's showpiece event.

The high demand for tickets during the Public Ballot resulted in over 1.6 million applications

for tickets and took the total number of tickets applied for at the tournament to over 2.5

million across the two ballots.

Tickets were bought across 148 different countries and as far and wide as Madagascar

and Mexico which truly shows the global appeal of the World Cup.

Matches involving hosts England and top-ranked teams have been highly sought after but

sales across all 11 venues to watch the ten competing teams has been remarkable.

India v Pakistan remains the most popular fixture with enough ticket applications to fill

Wembley Stadium several times over, alongside key matches such as England v Australia

and the Final at Lord's – all of which are heavily oversubscribed at all price bands.

The Public Ballot phase was supported by a launch film viewed over 9m times starring

Freddie Flintoff, singing and dancing to the sound of Imagine Dragons' 'On Top of the

World' as he invited the public to join the World Cup carnival. In addition, a content

series featuring comedy actor 'Chabuddy G', from BAFTA television award-winning

show ' People Just Do Nothing', helped broaden the appeal of the tournament and

reach a wider audience outside of cricket.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy said, ''The tournament

will be the biggest sporting event taking place in England and Wales next summer and the

demand for tickets reflects the excitement of the public here and all the fans around the

world. We'd urge any fan interested in still attending to not miss out in the General Sale

as most matches will then be sold out."

"We have developed a pricing structure to drive accessibility with U16 tickets from

just £6 and adults from as little as £16 as we wanted to make this world-class sporting

event experience open to as many fans as possible. The demand for tickets serves to

demonstrate the success of this strategy and help us grow the long-term fan base of

the game," he said.

"There will be tickets available in General Sale period for at least one game featuring

each competing team as well as at least one game at every venue resulting in some

really great tickets remaining. We want to ensure that we welcome as many fans as

possible to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime tournament," Elworthy said.

Fans that applied for tickets during the Public Ballot will be notified tomorrow if they

have been successful via email. The fans who missed out in both the Public Ballot and

Cricket Family Ballot will be prioritised again through a 34-hour window that will open

on 1000 hours on September 25 and run until 2000 hours on the September 26 before

the remainder of tickets are made available to the public on a first-come, first-serve

basis from 1000 am BST on September 27.

There will be around 50,000 tickets available during the General Sale period. To

purchase remaining tickets fans must register an account via the Official Ticketing

Website.

Fans who can no longer attend matches will be able to put their tickets on the Official

Resale Platform through the CWC19 ticketing website later in the year. This will be the

safest and most secure way to sell tickets at face value and will allow fellow fans to

enjoy the unforgettable atmosphere of the World Cup.

Hospitality tickets are now available for most matches and will give fans the opportunity

to secure a place at the tournament in addition to enjoying the best match day experience

each stadium has to offer. More details available at the Official Ticketing Website.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament will run from May 30 May to July 14.

The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in

Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively, while Lord's will host the final on July 14.

Eleven venues across England and Wales will be used, namely Cardiff Wales Stadium

in Cardiff (four matches), Bristol County Ground in Bristol (three matches), County Ground

Taunton in Taunton (three matches), Edgbaston in Birmingham (five matches, including

the second semi-final), Hampshire Bowl in Southampton (five matches), Headingley in

Leeds (four matches), Lord's in London (five matches, including the final), Old Trafford in

Manchester (six matches, including the first semi-final), The Oval in London (five matches,

including the tournament opener), The Riverside Durham in Chester-le-Street (three matches)

and Trent Bridge in Nottingham (five matches)

The 10 teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format,

with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for the two semi-finals

England and Wales have previously staged ICC Cricket World Cups in 1975, 1979,

1983 and 1999

Australia is the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, having won

events in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The West Indies won the first two editions

in 1975 and 1979, while India won in 1983 and 2011. Other winners are Pakistan in

1992 and Sri Lanka in 1996.