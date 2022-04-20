Over 2 5 million ticket applications received for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Dubai: Over 2.5 million ticket applications received over two ballot phases
as excitement builds ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Public Ballot closed on August 29 concluding the ticket
ballot phase for next year's ICC Cricket World Cup.
Applications for tickets have far exceeded predictions with fans in England and Wales
and around the world grabbing the unique opportunity to be at cricket's showpiece event.
The high demand for tickets during the Public Ballot resulted in over 1.6 million applications
for tickets and took the total number of tickets applied for at the tournament to over 2.5
million across the two ballots.
Tickets were bought across 148 different countries and as far and wide as Madagascar
and Mexico which truly shows the global appeal of the World Cup.
Matches involving hosts England and top-ranked teams have been highly sought after but
sales across all 11 venues to watch the ten competing teams has been remarkable.
India v Pakistan remains the most popular fixture with enough ticket applications to fill
Wembley Stadium several times over, alongside key matches such as England v Australia
and the Final at Lord's – all of which are heavily oversubscribed at all price bands.
The Public Ballot phase was supported by a launch film viewed over 9m times starring
Freddie Flintoff, singing and dancing to the sound of Imagine Dragons' 'On Top of the
World' as he invited the public to join the World Cup carnival. In addition, a content
series featuring comedy actor 'Chabuddy G', from BAFTA television award-winning
show ' People Just Do Nothing', helped broaden the appeal of the tournament and
reach a wider audience outside of cricket.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy said, ''The tournament
will be the biggest sporting event taking place in England and Wales next summer and the
demand for tickets reflects the excitement of the public here and all the fans around the
world. We'd urge any fan interested in still attending to not miss out in the General Sale
as most matches will then be sold out."
"We have developed a pricing structure to drive accessibility with U16 tickets from
just £6 and adults from as little as £16 as we wanted to make this world-class sporting
event experience open to as many fans as possible. The demand for tickets serves to
demonstrate the success of this strategy and help us grow the long-term fan base of
the game," he said.
"There will be tickets available in General Sale period for at least one game featuring
each competing team as well as at least one game at every venue resulting in some
really great tickets remaining. We want to ensure that we welcome as many fans as
possible to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime tournament," Elworthy said.
Fans that applied for tickets during the Public Ballot will be notified tomorrow if they
have been successful via email. The fans who missed out in both the Public Ballot and
Cricket Family Ballot will be prioritised again through a 34-hour window that will open
on 1000 hours on September 25 and run until 2000 hours on the September 26 before
the remainder of tickets are made available to the public on a first-come, first-serve
basis from 1000 am BST on September 27.
There will be around 50,000 tickets available during the General Sale period. To
purchase remaining tickets fans must register an account via the Official Ticketing
Website.
Fans who can no longer attend matches will be able to put their tickets on the Official
Resale Platform through the CWC19 ticketing website later in the year. This will be the
safest and most secure way to sell tickets at face value and will allow fellow fans to
enjoy the unforgettable atmosphere of the World Cup.
Hospitality tickets are now available for most matches and will give fans the opportunity
to secure a place at the tournament in addition to enjoying the best match day experience
each stadium has to offer. More details available at the Official Ticketing Website.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament will run from May 30 May to July 14.
The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in
Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively, while Lord's will host the final on July 14.
Eleven venues across England and Wales will be used, namely Cardiff Wales Stadium
in Cardiff (four matches), Bristol County Ground in Bristol (three matches), County Ground
Taunton in Taunton (three matches), Edgbaston in Birmingham (five matches, including
the second semi-final), Hampshire Bowl in Southampton (five matches), Headingley in
Leeds (four matches), Lord's in London (five matches, including the final), Old Trafford in
Manchester (six matches, including the first semi-final), The Oval in London (five matches,
including the tournament opener), The Riverside Durham in Chester-le-Street (three matches)
and Trent Bridge in Nottingham (five matches)
The 10 teams in the tournament will play against each other in a single-league format,
with the top four sides after 45 matches to qualify for the two semi-finals
England and Wales have previously staged ICC Cricket World Cups in 1975, 1979,
1983 and 1999
Australia is the most successful team in the history of the World Cup, having won
events in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. The West Indies won the first two editions
in 1975 and 1979, while India won in 1983 and 2011. Other winners are Pakistan in
1992 and Sri Lanka in 1996.