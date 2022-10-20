Over 15.27 million farmers in Jharkhand no longer get benefits from the PM-Kisan scheme

Ranchi (The Hawk): Over 15.27 lakh people in Jharkhand no longer receive financial assistance through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) because they cannot furnish the required documentation.

The Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Ministry has asked all states, including Jharkhand, for a report on beneficiaries.

The government is also tracking down people who fraudulently used the scheme's benefits. The government will retrieve the money it paid to these people.

The government is keeping an eye on as many as 15.27 lakh beneficiaries in Jharkhand who have not updated their KYC or filed the required land documents.

In addition to the 4.07 lakh farmers who have not updated their KYC, 11.2 lakh beneficiaries have not filed their land documentation.

More than 30.97 lakh farmers in the state had signed up for the programme as of May 2019. Additionally, they received financial compensation in four to six instalments. However, as a result of their failure to produce the necessary documentation, the government has now stopped providing financial aid to 15.27 lakh people.

The majority of these state recipients who received the benefit without providing a land deed come from Deoghar, where 61,442 "farmers" have not done so. Similar numbers can be found at Palamu (36.536), Godda (32662), Chatra (29551), Giridih (27215), Hazaribagh (25574), and Ranchi (36.536). (21973). There were a large number of people claiming benefits without the necessary documentation in the other areas as well.

The administration has given those who have improperly used the benefit notice in many districts. Farmers who update their KYC will begin receiving the financial reward, though.

Under the PM-Kisan initiative, more than Rs 4,350 crore have been distributed to ineligible individuals nationwide as of March. Such recipients were reimbursed for Rs 296.67 crore.

The participants of the programme receive Rs 6,000 per year, distributed in three Rs 2,000/month instalments, directly into their bank accounts.

(Inputs from Agencies)