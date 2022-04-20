Over 1200 People Challaned In Meerut During 72-Hour Traffic Drive

Meerut: Meerut Police along with traffic police organised a 72-hour traffic drive against violators in the city. In last 72 hours, police have seized 220 two-wheelers on which more than two people were travelling, and also issued challans to over 1100 people for not wearing helmet. Along with this, 33 people were fined for not wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, informed JK Srivastava, Additional SP (Traffic), Meerut on September 23. —ANI